Raptors' Marc Gasol: Dishes eight dimes in Tuesday's win
Gasol registered five points (2-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT), eight assists, five rebounds, and one block in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 118-95 win over the Celtics.
Gasol continues to showcase his stellar distributing, and this was his highest assist total since the trade. Despite coming off the bench in this one, Gasol also saw a few more minutes than Serge Ibaka in the blowout victory. It's possible coach Nick Nurse will swap Gasol into the starting five for Friday's matchup with the Trail Blazers given the size and strength of Jusuf Nurkic. Nevertheless, Gasol seems to be settling in nicely and remains a quality option across most fantasy formats despite the fact that he's splitting time with Ibaka.
