Raptors' Marc Gasol: Does little off bench
Gasol finished with eight points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one rebound over 18 minutes in the Raptors' loss to the Rockets on Tuesday.
Gasol came off the bench to deliver his worst game as a Raptor. Rotating the starting center job with Serge Ibaka, Gasol's fantasy value will fluctuate based on his minutes from night to night.
