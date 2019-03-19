Raptors' Marc Gasol: Double-doubles in win
Gasol finished with 12 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 22 minutes in the Raptors' win over the Knicks on Monday.
Gasol produced another double-double in Monday's win, though he could've been even more productive had the Raptors not dominated the game so thoroughly. Serge Ibaka will return to the lineup on Wednesday at Oklahoma City after finishing out his suspension, but Gasol has been effective even with Ibaka on the court.
