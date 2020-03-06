Raptors' Marc Gasol: Doubtful Thursday
Gasol (hamstring) has been downgraded to doubtful for Thursday's contest against Golden State, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Although there was a brief sign of hope that the veteran center may return after being originally considered questionable, Gasol will now likely miss a 15th straight game due to a left hamstring strain. Serge Ibaka is expected to return to action Thursday and could once again see the bulk of minutes at the center position.
