Raptors' Marc Gasol: Drops 16 points off bench
Gasol registered 16 points (7-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 22 minutes in Monday's 127-125 win over the Nets.
Gasol padded the stat sheet Monday night, doing a little bit of everything off the bench to help the Raptors secure the victory. It remains to be seen how the timeshare will work out between him and incumbent Serge Ibaka, but both had solid games Monday night while exchanging the center role.
