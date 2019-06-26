Gasol will exercise his $25.6 million player option to remain with the Raptors, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Gasol was traded from the Grizzlies to the Raptors at the deadline last season. While he suffered from a workload and usage perspective, Gasol was an integral piece of Toronto's championship run. The veteran may have been able to garner more total money by opting out and signing a long-term deal, but it's unclear if the Raptors were interested in that while Kawhi Leonard's decision still looms over Toronto, and the league.