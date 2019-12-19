Gasol is expected to miss a period of weeks due to his strained left hamstring, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Gasol suffered the injury during Wednesday's game against the Pistons and it sounds like there's a good chance it'll keep him sidelined through the end of the year. WIth the big man unavailable, Serge Ibaka should join the starting lineup, while Chris Boucher is a candidate to see increased run off the bench.