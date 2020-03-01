Gasol is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Nuggets.

Per Eric Koreen of The Athletic, coach Nick Nurse said coming out of the All-Star break that he believes Gasol's latest hamstring-related setback could be a "longer-term thing" than the Raptors first thought when he aggravated the injury Jan. 28. Considering Gasol is 35 years old and previously missed 12 games earlier this season with the same injury before its latest recurrence, it makes sense for the Raptors to proceed cautiously with him. At this point, there's been no reports suggesting Gasol has resumed practicing, so he looks unlikely to take part in the Raptors' five-game road trip that kicks off Sunday.