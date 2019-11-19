Gasol provided five points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), nine assists, eight rebounds and one block in 29 minutes during Monday's 132-96 win over the Hornets.

Gasol finished with a season high assist total while producing in every category except steals. After averaging 24.2 minutes per game in October, Gasol has seen a substantial spike in playing time through eight appearances in November, earning at least 33 minutes four times already. Still, the 34-year-old veteran hasn't been a consistently impactful contributor through 13 games.