Raptors' Marc Gasol: Injures hamstring again
Gasol won't return to Tuesday's tilt against the Hawks due to left hamstring tightness, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports. He'll finish the contest with 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt), two blocks, one rebound and one assist in 16 minutes.
Gasol limped to the locker room mid-way through the third quarter before the team ruled him out shortly thereafter. The severity of the issue is unknown at this time, but he missed 12 games earlier this season due to the same injury. With that it mind, it would be somewhat surprising if he was available to play in the Raptors' next game Thursday in Cleveland. Serge Ibaka would likely handle a regular 30-plus-minute role at center in the event Gasol is forced to miss time again.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...