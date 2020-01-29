Gasol won't return to Tuesday's tilt against the Hawks due to left hamstring tightness, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports. He'll finish the contest with 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt), two blocks, one rebound and one assist in 16 minutes.

Gasol limped to the locker room mid-way through the third quarter before the team ruled him out shortly thereafter. The severity of the issue is unknown at this time, but he missed 12 games earlier this season due to the same injury. With that it mind, it would be somewhat surprising if he was available to play in the Raptors' next game Thursday in Cleveland. Serge Ibaka would likely handle a regular 30-plus-minute role at center in the event Gasol is forced to miss time again.