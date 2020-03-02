Raptors' Marc Gasol: Listed out Tuesday
Gasol (hamstring) is listed as out for Tuesday's game against the Suns.
Gasol was able to do some pregame drills before Sunday's loss to Denver, but it appears the big man is still at least a few more days away from making his return to game action. The veteran has not played since Jan. 28, when he tweaked his left hamstring.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...