Gasol totaled 20 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, two steals, one assist, and one block in 30 minutes during Thursday's 118-109 victory over Golden State.

Gasol was limited by foul trouble Thursday but still managed to put in a dominant performance as the Raptors held serve, winning Game 1 of the NBA Finals. He has started to round into form at the right time and certainly provides a solid anchor for the Raptors defense. Despite not being the player he was only a couple of seasons ago, Gasol has been crucial for the Raptors and should continue to find himself on the floor more than Serge Ibaka in what is a somewhat favorable matchup.

