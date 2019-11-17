Raptors' Marc Gasol: Mediocre season continues in loss
Gasol finished with six points (1-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 26 minutes during Saturday's 110-102 loss to the Mavericks.
Gasol held his own on the defensive end during the loss on Saturday but continues to put up uninspiring numbers across the board. He is far from the player he was only two seasons ago and father time certainly appears to have caught up with the veteran. He is fine to have as the last man on your roster, although chances are there could be someone with more upside available on the wire.
