Raptors' Marc Gasol: Mediocre showing in opener
Gasol posted six points (2-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 32 minutes Tuesday in the Raptors' 130-122 overtime win over the Pelicans.
Though Gasol picked up the start at center, he was overshadowed by backup Serge Ibaka (13 points, five rebounds in 26 minutes) in the season opener. Gasol saw the fewest minutes of any starter and logged the lowest usage rate (11.5 percent) of the eight men in coach Nick Nurse's rotation. A major bounce back might not be coming for Gasol after he averaged only 9.1 points and 3.9 assists during his time with Toronto in the second half of 2018-19.
