Raptors' Marc Gasol: Nearing return
Gasol (hamstring) is nearing a return, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.
Gasol hasn't played since before Christmas, but he's making gradual progress and could be back on the floor sometime next week. Per Wolstat, it's "possible but unlikely" that Gasol could play Sunday against the Spurs. With that in mind, a return Wednesday in Oklahoma City or next Friday against the Wizards seems more likely.
