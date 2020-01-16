Raptors' Marc Gasol: Nice line in return
Gasol had 15 points (6-9 FG, 3-4 3PT), six assists and five boards in Wednesday's win over Oklahoma City.
It was Gasol's first game since Dec. 18, as he returned from a hamstring injury. The veteran was back in the starting lineup, and he turned in one of his better all-around performances of the season. His 15 points represented his second-highest total of the season, and it was just the seventh time he scored in double-figures.
