Gasol had 15 points (6-9 FG, 3-4 3PT), six assists and five boards in Wednesday's win over Oklahoma City.

It was Gasol's first game since Dec. 18, as he returned from a hamstring injury. The veteran was back in the starting lineup, and he turned in one of his better all-around performances of the season. His 15 points represented his second-highest total of the season, and it was just the seventh time he scored in double-figures.