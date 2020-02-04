Coach Nick Nurse ruled Gasol (hamstring) out for Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Nurse noted the Raptors will continue to take a game-by-game approach with regard to Gasol's availability as he looks to overcome a strained hamstring, but the Toronto bench boss admitted there's a real possibility the center will remain out through the All-Star break. While Gasol has missed the last three games, Serge Ibaka has slid back into the starting five in his place and has re-emerged as a must-roster option in 12-team leagues, at least in the short term. Over 17 starts in total this season, Ibaka is averaging 18.2 points (on 57 percent shooting from the field), 9.1 boards, 1.4 three-pointers, 1.2 assists and 0.9 blocks in 31.2 minutes.