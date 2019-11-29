Gasol ended with three points (1-3 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 126-98 victory over New York.

Gasol contributed across the board Wednesday, finishing with one of the stranger stat lines of the season. Even with Serge Ibaka (ankle) on the sidelines, Gasol has barely been a top-100 player. Ibaka is likely to return any day and that is only going to see Gasol's role diminish. He is not a player worth rostering in most 12-team leagues.