Gasol (hamstring) will not play Wednesday against the Nets.

The writing was on the wall for Gasol to remain out, and the Raptors have now confirmed his status on the latest injury report. Gasol has already missed the last seven games with a strained hamstring, but he'll now have the full All-Star break to recover. His next chance to play will arrive Feb. 21 against the Suns.

