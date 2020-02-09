Gasol (hamstring) is officially listed as out for Monday's contest against the Timberwolves

With Gasol already being declared out for Monday's tilt with the Timberwolves, the veteran big man will miss his seventh consecutive game. As the center has been held out of action since the injury occurred during a win against the Hawks on January 28th, Serge Ibaka has seen a considerable increase in minutes, and should continue to as long as Gasol is out. His next chance to return will be on Wednesday against the Nets.