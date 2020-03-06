Raptors' Marc Gasol: Out Thursday
Gasol (hamstring) won't play in Thursday's matchup against Golden Star, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
As anticipated, Gasol will miss a 15th straight contest. Serge Ibaka is back and will likely see a massive role in Thursday's game against the Warriors. The veteran's next opportunity to take the floor looms Sunday in Sacramento.
