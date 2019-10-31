Gasol (knee) had six points (2-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, and two assists in 15 minutes during Wednesday's 125-113 win over the Pistons.

Gasol (knee) returned to action after exiting the contest in the first quarter. However, Serge Ibaka had the hot hand and ended up earning over twice as many minutes (32) as Gasol. The 34-year-old big man has been underwhelming through five games, reaching double figures in scoring just once while grabbing double-digit boards twice. His numbers are down across the board, and that's unlikely to change given that he's splitting time with Ibaka.