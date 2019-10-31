Raptors' Marc Gasol: Plays 15 minutes in Wednesday's win
Gasol (knee) had six points (2-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, and two assists in 15 minutes during Wednesday's 125-113 win over the Pistons.
Gasol (knee) returned to action after exiting the contest in the first quarter. However, Serge Ibaka had the hot hand and ended up earning over twice as many minutes (32) as Gasol. The 34-year-old big man has been underwhelming through five games, reaching double figures in scoring just once while grabbing double-digit boards twice. His numbers are down across the board, and that's unlikely to change given that he's splitting time with Ibaka.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.