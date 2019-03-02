Raptors' Marc Gasol: Plays 32 minutes in starting role
Gasol totaled 19 points (9-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, two steals and a block across 32 minutes in the Raptors' win over the Trail Blazers on Friday.
Gasol had a productive outing while playing his most minutes in a game for Toronto since his arrival. Gasol is usually a strong bet for above-average scoring and rebounding, but his ability to pass the ball gives him the added upside of some decent assist totals as well.
