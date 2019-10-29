Raptors' Marc Gasol: Posts double-double in win
Gasol had 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 3PT) with 10 rebounds during the Raptors' 104-95 win over the Magic on Monday.
Gasol is yet to deliver a strong fantasy performance during Toronto's first four games of the season, but this was his first double-double of the season so hopefully that could boost him going forward. Toronto's next game will be against the Pistons on Wednesday.
