Gasol had 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 3PT) with 10 rebounds during the Raptors' 104-95 win over the Magic on Monday.

Gasol is yet to deliver a strong fantasy performance during Toronto's first four games of the season, but this was his first double-double of the season so hopefully that could boost him going forward. Toronto's next game will be against the Pistons on Wednesday.