Raptors' Marc Gasol: Productive in first start
Gasol produced 16 points (7-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and five assists over 24 minutes in the Raptors' loss to the Magic on Sunday.
Gasol got his first start as a Raptor and played his most minutes since joining the team just four games ago. Although he got the nod at center, he and fellow big man Serge Ibaka played the same number of minutes and had similar production. Gasol will be an interesting fantasy prospect down the stretch should he carve out a consistent role in the starting lineup.
