Gasol finished with 15 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and two steals across 26 minutes in the Raptors' win over the Lakers on Thursday.

Despite the absence of Serge Ibaka (suspension), Gasol only played 26 minutes. Instead, it was Pascal Siakam who saw the most playing time among the Raptors with 39 minutes. Gasol was highly effective even though he might not have played as many minutes as would have liked.