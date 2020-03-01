Raptors' Marc Gasol: Puts in pregame workout
Gasol (hamstring) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Nuggets, but he was spotted going through an on-court workout prior to the contest, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Toronto hasn't yet identified a target date for Gasol's return to game action following his most recent setback with his problematic left hamstring, but his on-court activity Sunday hints that he's making progress. The center is probably unlikely to gain clearance ahead of Tuesday's game versus Golden State, but he may be ready to play at some point during the Raptors' ongoing road trip that wraps up March 9 in Utah.
More News
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...