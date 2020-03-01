Gasol (hamstring) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Nuggets, but he was spotted going through an on-court workout prior to the contest, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Toronto hasn't yet identified a target date for Gasol's return to game action following his most recent setback with his problematic left hamstring, but his on-court activity Sunday hints that he's making progress. The center is probably unlikely to gain clearance ahead of Tuesday's game versus Golden State, but he may be ready to play at some point during the Raptors' ongoing road trip that wraps up March 9 in Utah.