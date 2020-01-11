Raptors' Marc Gasol: Questionable Sunday
Gasol (hamstring) is considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Spurs, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.
While Gasol is listed as questionable, coach Nick Nurse advised that his designation might be "a bit ambitious". The team will likely reassess Gasol ahead of tipoff and could easily decide to push back his return to Wednesday's game against the Thunder.
More News
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.