Raptors' Marc Gasol: Quiet in Thursday's Game 6 loss
Gasol generated seven points (3-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four assists, three rebounds, two bocks, and one steal in 36 minutes during Thursday's 112-101 Game 6 loss to the 76ers.
Gasol has earned at least 33 minutes in three straight games, and in four of the six tilts here in the second round. However, he saw his two-game streak of double-digit scoring snapped in this one, and he has been held to single digits in four of six contests in this series as well as in eight of 11 bouts during this postseason run.
More News
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...