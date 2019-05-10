Gasol generated seven points (3-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four assists, three rebounds, two bocks, and one steal in 36 minutes during Thursday's 112-101 Game 6 loss to the 76ers.

Gasol has earned at least 33 minutes in three straight games, and in four of the six tilts here in the second round. However, he saw his two-game streak of double-digit scoring snapped in this one, and he has been held to single digits in four of six contests in this series as well as in eight of 11 bouts during this postseason run.