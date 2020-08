Gasol had six points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3PT, 3-4 FT) and six rebounds in Monday's win over Miami.

Starting for the second straight game, Gasol wasn't overly aggressive, but he hit the glass and added an assist and a steal to his final line. The veteran saw 22 minutes of action, compared to Serge Ibaka's 26 off the bench.