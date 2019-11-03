Raptors' Marc Gasol: Records double-double in loss
Gasol finished with 10 points (4-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 0-0 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists, and one block in 34 minutes of a 115-105 loss to Milwaukee on Saturday.
Gasol notched his second double-double of the season in his team's loss to Milwaukee, matching his season-high in points while setting a new season-high in rebounds and minutes played. Gasol was much more active in the offense with Pascal Siakam limited in a tough match-up with Giannis Antetokounmpo. Toronto next takes the court against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday.
More News
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.