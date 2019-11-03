Gasol finished with 10 points (4-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 0-0 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists, and one block in 34 minutes of a 115-105 loss to Milwaukee on Saturday.

Gasol notched his second double-double of the season in his team's loss to Milwaukee, matching his season-high in points while setting a new season-high in rebounds and minutes played. Gasol was much more active in the offense with Pascal Siakam limited in a tough match-up with Giannis Antetokounmpo. Toronto next takes the court against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday.