Raptors' Marc Gasol: Remains 'a ways away'
According to coach Nick Nurse, Gasol (hamstring) is still "a ways away" from returning, Mike Ganter of the Toronto Sun reports.
Gasol has been sidelined since Dec. 20 due to a strained left hamstring, and there have been no real updates regarding his progress, which isn't a great sign for a speedy recovery. Until he returns, Chris Boucher and Serge Ibaka will see increased minutes in the frontcourt.
