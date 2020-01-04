According to coach Nick Nurse, Gasol (hamstring) is still "a ways away" from returning, Mike Ganter of the Toronto Sun reports.

Gasol has been sidelined since Dec. 20 due to a strained left hamstring, and there have been no real updates regarding his progress, which isn't a great sign for a speedy recovery. Until he returns, Chris Boucher and Serge Ibaka will see increased minutes in the frontcourt.