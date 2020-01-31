Raptors' Marc Gasol: Remains out Friday
Gason (hamstring) was ruled out for Friday's game at Detroit.
The veteran big man exited Tuesday's contest with the left hamstring tightness and will end up missing both ends of the back-to-back set Thursday and Friday. Serge Ibaka is likely to receive another start in his place versus the Pistons.
