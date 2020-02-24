Raptors' Marc Gasol: Remains out Tuesday
Gasol (hamstring) won't play Tuesday against Milwaukee.
The veteran will now miss an 11th straight contest to tend to an ailing left hamstring strain. Gasol's 23 total absences this season mark the most he has missed since the 2015-16 season. Serge Ibaka, who's averaging 20.7 points over his past nine outings, is once again in line to garner most of the minutes at the five-spot Tuesday against the Bucks.
