Gasol finished with 17 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds and four assists across 26 minutes during the Raptors' 123-109 win over the Warriors in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday.

Gasol was one of several Raptors to bounce back from poor Game 2 efforts, with the big man equaling his second-highest scoring tally of the postseason. The 34-year-old has seen his offensive usage and accuracy fluctuate significantly throughout the postseason, so it remains to be seen if he'll be able to follow up with a second consecutive productive effort in Friday's Game 4.

