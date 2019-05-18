Gasol had just two points (1-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist, and one block in 19 minutes during Friday's 125-103 loss to the Bucks.

Gasol was dreadful during Friday's blowout loss in Game of the Eastern Conference Finals, coming away with just two points on 1-of-9 shooting. It was a frustrating night for the veteran as he struggled to find any rhythm, continuing his questionable production of late. Gasol was not brought in especially for his scoring ability but certainly needs to be better than this if the Raptors are to make this a competitive series. He will look to bounce back in Game 3 at home, a game that is basically now a must-win for the Raptors.