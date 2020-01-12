Raptors' Marc Gasol: Ruled out Sunday
Gasol (hamstring) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Spurs, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
Gasol hasn't played since December, and he's not yet ready to return to action. He's making progress in his recovery from his strained hamstring, though, so Wednesday's game against the Thunder could be a more realistic target for his return.
