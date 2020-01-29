Gasol (hamstring) will not play Thursday against the Cavaliers.

Gasol injured his hamstring during Tuesday's win over the Hawks and will miss at least one game as a result. The extent of the injury is not yet known, though it's worth noting that the veteran big man missed 12 games earlier in the season due to a separate hamstring issue. With the Raptors set to play a back-to-back, Gasol's status for Friday's game in Detroit will be worth monitoring.