Raptors' Marc Gasol: Ruled out Thursday
Gasol (hamstring) will not play Thursday against the Cavaliers.
Gasol injured his hamstring during Tuesday's win over the Hawks and will miss at least one game as a result. The extent of the injury is not yet known, though it's worth noting that the veteran big man missed 12 games earlier in the season due to a separate hamstring issue. With the Raptors set to play a back-to-back, Gasol's status for Friday's game in Detroit will be worth monitoring.
