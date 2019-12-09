Gasol finished with zero points (0-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and one block in 30 minutes during Sunday's 110-104 loss to the 76ers.

Gasol couldn't find a rhythm offensively, and he finished with more fouls (five) than anything else while totaling nearly as many turnovers (two) as dimes. The 34-year-old big man helps grease the wheels for Toronto's stars with solid playmaking, savvy and defense while normally being a threat from beyond the arc, but his per-game averages have fallen off a cliff through the first quarter of the campaign.