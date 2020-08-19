Gasol was held scoreless (0-2 FG, 0-1 3PT) in Wednesday's Game 2 win over the Nets.

After a 13-point outing in Game 1, Gasol wasn't nearly as aggressive Wednesday, taking just two shots and failing to get to the free throw line for the third time in five games. The veteran did add four rebounds and two assists, but he turned the ball over three times in his 17 minutes of action. Serge Ibaka, with whom Gasol split the starting role during most of the regular season, played 26 minutes off the bench.