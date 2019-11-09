Raptors' Marc Gasol: Scores just five points
Gasol posted five points (1-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in Friday's 122-104 win against the Pelicans.
In his first full season with the Raptors, Gasol has not been off to the start he would have wanted to, with career lows in both points (6.9 per game) and field-goal percentage (34 percent). A playing-time boost for the 34-year-old isn't likely considering he's seen the fewest amount of minutes out of all the nominal starters and hasn't shot at a high mark.
