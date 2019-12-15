Raptors' Marc Gasol: Season-best effort against Nets
Gasol scored 17 points (6-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding 15 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal in 34 minutes during Saturday's 110-102 win over the Nets.
Amazingly, the points and boards were both season highs for Gasol, as the veteran center has had a rough start to 2019-20 -- the double-double was only his third in 25 games, and his first in over a month. He has seen a mild uptick in his numbers in December, but 9.3 points and 7.7 rebounds a night are still below expectations, even if the rest of his production this month (4.1 assists, 1.9 blocks, 1.6 threes and 1.4 steals a game) has been up to the standards he established in Memphis.
