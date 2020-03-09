Gasol (hamstring) played 16 minutes off the bench Sunday in the Raptors' 118-113 win over the Kings, finishing with three points (1-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists.

Predictably, Gasol filled only a minimal role for Toronto in his return from a 15-game absence due to a hamstring injury, the same issue that cost him 12 more games from late December through mid-January. Though Gasol came off the bench for the first time all season, he could eventually replace Serge Ibaka on the top unit once he ramps up a bit. Expect Gasol to face a similar playing time restriction in the second half of the back-to-back set Monday in Utah, if he doesn't sit out entirely.