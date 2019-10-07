Raptors' Marc Gasol: Sitting out Tuesday
Gasol will not play in Tuesday's preseason game against the Rockets, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
It'll be a simple rest day for Gasol, as the Raptors attempt to limit the strain on the veteran during the preseason. In his absence Tuesday, Serge Ibaka may shift up to center, though there's a good chance the pair will start together when the regular season arrives.
More News
-
Raptors' Marc Gasol: Won't practice Thursday•
-
Raptors' Marc Gasol: Exercises player option•
-
Raptors' Marc Gasol: Bounces back in Game 5 loss•
-
Raptors' Marc Gasol: Resurgent effort in Game 3 win•
-
Raptors' Marc Gasol: Magnificent in Game 1 victory•
-
Raptors' Marc Gasol: Turns back the clock Sunday•
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
2019 Fantasy basketball sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Updating notable camp injuries
Alex Rikleen updates key injuries that could impact Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Power forward tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the power forward position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.