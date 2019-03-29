Gasol totaled two points (0-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and a steal across 23 minutes in the Raptors' win over the Knicks on Thursday.

Gasol didn't hit any of his four shot attempts in Thursday's win, but he did manage to salvage some semblance of a stat line with five boards, four helpers and a steal. Gasol wasn't needed much in a game where Pascal Siakam went off for 31 points and the Raptors won by 25.