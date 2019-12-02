Raptors' Marc Gasol: Solid production Sunday
Gasol finished with 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt), six assists, five rebounds and two blocks in 25 minutes during Sunday's 130-110 victory over Utah.
Gasol rattled off arguably his best game of the season, outperforming an established opposing center once again. Gasol is a shadow of his former self when looking simply at overall fantasy value. However, it cannot be denied that he provides a defensive presence and is still able to negate the opposition's perceived strength. Gasol is putting up top-100 numbers and if you can deal with the lack of scoring, he is still worth considering in 12-team leagues.
