Gasol finished with 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt), six assists, five rebounds and two blocks in 25 minutes during Sunday's 130-110 victory over Utah.

Gasol rattled off arguably his best game of the season, outperforming an established opposing center once again. Gasol is a shadow of his former self when looking simply at overall fantasy value. However, it cannot be denied that he provides a defensive presence and is still able to negate the opposition's perceived strength. Gasol is putting up top-100 numbers and if you can deal with the lack of scoring, he is still worth considering in 12-team leagues.