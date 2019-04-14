Raptors' Marc Gasol: Solid stat line in loss
Gasol totaled 13 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and four assists over 32 minutes in the Raptors' loss to the Magic on Saturday.
Gasol drew the start in Saturday's loss, playing 13 more minutes than Serge Ibaka. It seems like Gasol has officially usurped Ibaka's place in the starting lineup, and it's unlikely that changes in this series. Gasol's ability to draw defenders outside of the paint will be valuable against the Magic moving forward.
