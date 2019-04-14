Gasol totaled 13 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and four assists over 32 minutes in the Raptors' loss to the Magic on Saturday.

Gasol drew the start in Saturday's loss, playing 13 more minutes than Serge Ibaka. It seems like Gasol has officially usurped Ibaka's place in the starting lineup, and it's unlikely that changes in this series. Gasol's ability to draw defenders outside of the paint will be valuable against the Magic moving forward.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...