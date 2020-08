Gasol is in the starting lineup Saturday versus the Lakers, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

The 35-year-old appeared in only one of the final 17 games before the season was shutdown in March, but he'll be in the starting five for the first seeding game in the bubble. Gasol averaged 7.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 27.5 minutes this season and should continue splitting time with Serge Ibaka.