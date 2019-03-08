Raptors' Marc Gasol: Starting Friday
Gasol will start Friday against the Pelicans, Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
Coach Nick Nurse continues to change his starting center on a regular basis, with Gasol getting the benefit against the Pelicans. Over his past three starts, Gasol is averaging 16.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists and a combined 2.0 steals/blocks.
