Raptors' Marc Gasol: Starting Friday
Gasol will start Friday's game against the Trail Blazers, Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
The center spot remains fluid in Toronto, and Gasol will get the start against Jusuf Nurkic. In Gasol's prior start for the Raptors, he posted 16 points, five rebounds and five assists in 24 minutes.
